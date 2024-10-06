DRDO Invites Applications for Research Associate and Junior Research Fellow Positions

Defence Research and Development Organisation |

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is now accepting applications for Research Associate (RA) and Junior Research Fellow (JRF) roles.



Available positions are in various fields, including Electronics, Mechanical Engineering, and Computer Science.



Applicants must submit their applications offline, as submissions via email will not be accepted.



According to the official notification, "Offline applications are invited from young, talented, and motivated Indian nationals interested in researching advanced technologies for defense applications."



Research Associate (RA) Vacancies:



- Electronics / CSE / Software Engineering / IT / Mechanical / Physics: 3 positions



Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Vacancies:



- Electronics & Communication Engineering: 5 positions

- Electrical & Electronics Engineering: 2 positions

- Computer Science Engineering / Information Technology: 4 positions

- Chemical Engineering: 1 position

- Mechanical Engineering: 5 positions

- Physics: 1 position

- Metallurgy Engineering: 1 position



Selection Process:



Shortlisted candidates will be selected based on their qualifications and invited for a written test or interview.



Age Limits:



- For RA: Maximum age is 35 years as of September 15, 2024 (with a 5-year relaxation for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC).

- For JRF: Maximum age is 28 years as of September 15, 2024 (with similar relaxation provisions).



Candidates must submit offline applications in the prescribed format, including self-attested copies of their educational and experience certificates. The envelope should be marked "Application for the vacancy of Junior Research Fellow" and sent via speed post to:



Head HRD,

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex,

Research Centre Imarat (RCI),

Povigyana Kancha,

Hyderabad, Telangana - 500 069.