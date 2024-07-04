Dr B N Gangadhar Appointed As Chairperson Of National Medical Commission

New Delhi: Medical Assessment and Rating Board President Dr B N Gangadhar has been appointed the chairperson of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has appointed various individuals to posts of the NMC and the autonomous boards.

The appointments are for a period of four years until the appointee attains the age of 70 years or until further orders, whichever is earliest, the health ministry said.

About Dr Gangadhar

Former Director of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Dr Gangadhar, has been the officiating chairman of the NMC since September last year. He took over after the tenure of the first chairman Dr S C Sharma ended in September last year.

Besides, Dr Sanjay Behari, Director of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, is the president of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board, the ministry said.

Dr Anil D'Cruz, Director (Oncology) of Apollo Hospital, Mumbai, is a full-time member of the Post-Graduate Medical Education Board.

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has also appointed Dr. Rajendra Achyut Badwe, Professor Emeritus at Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, as a part-time member of the Under-Graduate Medical Education Board for a period of two years until he attains the age of 70 years or until further orders, whichever is earliest, the ministry stated.