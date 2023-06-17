 Dr. Ajay Bhamare Appointed As Pro-VC Of Mumbai Varsity
Dr Ajay Bhamare, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Mumbai University and the principal of Ramanand Arya D.A. V. college has been appointed of the Maharashtra Public Schools Reform Act.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
Dr. Ajay Bhamare

According to the release, the Vice Chancellor of Mumbai University Pvt. Ravindra Kulkarni  with the approval of the Administrative Council, has appointed Principal Dr. Ajay Bhamre as Pro-Vice Chancellor as principal Ajay Bhamre has extensive experience in the field of education and previously held the position of Pro-Vice Chancellor, in-charge of the University of Mumbai.

Prior to that, Dr. Ajay Bhamre has also worked on various authorities of the Faculty of Commerce and Management, the General Assembly, the Management Council, Academic Council, the Dean's Board or the Vidyapith. Principal Dr. Ajay Bhamre has contributed to the National Educational Policy Sukanu Committee of the state government.

