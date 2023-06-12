Mumbai: MU Directs Colleges to Get Students' ABC ID Issued Within 15 Days of Admission

Mumbai University | File Photo

Mumbai: As the University of Mumbai (MU) gears up to roll out the National Education Policy (NEP) from the new academic year, it has directed colleges to have all their students sign up for the Academic bank of Credits (ABC) within 15 days of completing admissions.

ABC is an online repository where students can 'store' their course credits and retrieve them as needed. This allows students the flexibility of pursuing their academic programmes from multiple institutes, while exiting and re-entering their course - a key feature of NEP.

"It's necessary for students to register themselves for ABC according to the NEP credit framework. The university has found that many students are facing difficulties in registeration as their Aadhar is not linked with their phone numbers. Hence, the university has appealed to all the colleges to have all their students sign up for ABC within 15 days of admissions and send their data to the university," MU said in a statement.

Here are the two ways to get an ABC ID issued:

Process 1 (Through www.abc.gov.in)

1. Click on myaccount->students

2. For new users -Click on "sign up for Meri Pahachan "

3. Enter mobile number ,

You will get OTP on your registered mobile number

4. Fill all necessary details and click on verify

Students will get ABC Id

Process 1 (Through www.digilocker.gov.in)

1. Sign in to digilocker by visiting on www.digilocker.gov.in

2. Go to Search Documents

3. Go to Education Section

4. Search for ABC ID widget

5. Click on widget to generate and download ABC ID

6. Students will get the ABC ID