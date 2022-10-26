Diwali 2023: From making paper lanterns to rangolis, Mumbai schools celebrate festival with creative activities

Mumbai: On this Diwali, students belonging to various city institutions were called to their school premises to celebrate the festival of lights in a unique way as they took part in multiple innovative activities.

The students were explained the importance of celebrating the festival in creative ways, children were shown the movies and a session of interaction was also held.



Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane

“We celebrated Diwali in our school for all grades from Kindergarten to the tenth grade. Students were asked to dress up in traditional wear and several activities were performed,” said Mrs Revathi Srinivasan, the principal of the school.

Srinivasan added that the students were shown videos, and were made to hear stories about the significance of Diwali and why it is celebrated.

Read Also Mumbai: School peon booked for sexual assault on student denied bail

New BMC School, Sion

The Principal, Mrs Lilawati Singh, said, “Students celebrated Diwali on the last day before their vacations started. They were all asked to dress up in party wear and several activities were organised for them. Students made greeting cards, rangolis, and lanterns.”

Singh said the students were also made to sit in one place and all of them had food together. “A dance event was also organised in which various students took part and enjoyed the time,” the Principal added.

Pawar Public School, Bhandup

The School declared a half-day for the students. The students came to school wearing ethnic outfits and were explained the importance of the festival. Mrs Suma Das, the Principal of the school said, “It was a ‘No Bag Day’ for kids and every class had a separate theme. One of the secondary section classes emphasised over not bursting crackers and saving the environment. On the other hand, the primary section students were given easier tasks like making lanterns and diyas using paper.”



Mumbai Public School ICSE, Dadar

“The first half of their celebration day was a life-skills session, while the other half was a Diwali celebration. Students played ‘one-minute’ games like putting straws in their hair,” said the Principal, Mrs Jyoti Vakharia. She then added that students also decorated diyas and then all those decorated products were given to security guards, gardeners, or hawkers working nearby.