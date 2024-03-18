 Disabled School Principal Appointed As District Youth Icon To Promote Voting Rights
Amarjeet Kaur, principal of Ashray School in Dehlan, who has been selected for the role under the Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), is disabled from both legs due to polio.

PTIUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
Disabled School Principal Appointed As District Youth Icon To Promote Voting Rights | Representational Image

Una (HP): The Una administration in Himachal Pradesh on Monday appointed a disabled school principal as the district youth icon for the Lok Sabha polls to promote awareness on voting rights, officials said.

Kaur is working to make the disabled electors aware about their voting rights, the officials said.

She is speaking to persons with disabilities and making them aware about the various facilities such as the option to vote from home and the accessibility features such as wheelchair and ramp that would be available at the polling stations, they said.

Kaur is also promoting awareness on voting facilities among self-help groups, ‘mahila mandals’ and ‘youth mandals’ and through social media. She has appealed to people to exercise their franchise.

Kaur, a resident of Dehlan, has obtained MA and B.Ed degrees in sociology.

