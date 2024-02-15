MP: Principal Bans Worship Of Goddess Saraswati On Basant Panchmi At Dabra School; DEO Sets-Up Investigation Team | Telegraph

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported at a school in Gwalior in which the school principal allegedly banned the worship of Goddess Saraswati on the day of Basant Panchmi (Wednesday). Acting upon the incident on Thursday, the District Education Officer has appointed an investigation team under the chairmanship of the Assistant Director.

The matter pertains to a government High School of Dabra district in Gwalior, where Mayaram Jaipuria, Principal of the school had refused to pray to Goddess Saraswati on the occasion of Basant Panchami. As the teacher wanted to celebrate on the occasion, they were strictly denied and even threatened by the Principal.

Hindu organizations demand termination of Principal

Following the incident, teachers of the school shot a video complaining of harassment by the principal and posted it on social media in order to seek help from the state Chief Minister. When the matter came to the notice of the District Education Officer Ajay Katiyar, he appointed an investigation team and handed over the case to the Assistant Director.

According to the State President Hindu Sena Sanjay Aggarwal, the Hindu organizations have demanded immediate termination of the Principal and have warned of an agitation in case of any delay.

Saraswati - The Goddess of Knowledge

Basant Panchmi is the festival of knowledge, art and wisdom. Every year the festival is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm specially by the students. At schools, the students and teachers welcome Goddess Saraswati and worship her seeking blessings in the form of knowledge.