 Directorate Of Education Issues Guidelines For Implementing 10 'Bagless Days' In Delhi Schools
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDirectorate Of Education Issues Guidelines For Implementing 10 'Bagless Days' In Delhi Schools

Directorate Of Education Issues Guidelines For Implementing 10 'Bagless Days' In Delhi Schools

The guidelines have been developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) as per the recommendation of National Education Policy 2020 and are "aimed at making learning at school an experiential, joyful and stress-free experience for students," the circular read.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

New Delhi: The Directorate of Education on Tuesday issued guidelines for the implementation of 10 bagless days across government and private schools in Delhi.

In a circular, the DoE directed the heads of all schools to implement 10 bagless days in schools for students of classes six to eight.

About The Guidelines

The guidelines have been developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) as per the recommendation of National Education Policy 2020 and are "aimed at making learning at school an experiential, joyful and stress-free experience for students," the circular read.

FPJ Shorts
SC Reserves Judgment On Pleas Challenging Allahabad HC Ruling That Had Declared UP Madrasa Law 'Unconstitutional'
SC Reserves Judgment On Pleas Challenging Allahabad HC Ruling That Had Declared UP Madrasa Law 'Unconstitutional'
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar To Contest From Baramati, Chhagan Bhujbal From Yeola, NCP Releases First List Of Candidates With 38 Names
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar To Contest From Baramati, Chhagan Bhujbal From Yeola, NCP Releases First List Of Candidates With 38 Names
Karnataka: Murder Accused Darshan Mobbed Upon Arrival At Bellary Hospital For Surgery After Complaints Of Back Pain (VIDEO)
Karnataka: Murder Accused Darshan Mobbed Upon Arrival At Bellary Hospital For Surgery After Complaints Of Back Pain (VIDEO)
'You Are Doing A Great Job': Rubina Dilaik Recalls How Husband Abhinav Shukla Helped Her Navigate Post Pregnancy Changes
'You Are Doing A Great Job': Rubina Dilaik Recalls How Husband Abhinav Shukla Helped Her Navigate Post Pregnancy Changes
Read Also
'Palestine Zindabad' 'Allahu Akbar' Slogans Raised, Rangoli & Diya Destroyed': Clash Erupts During...
article-image

"Activities may be carefully chosen so that the resources available at the school's disposal are optimally utilised. Bagless activities conducted during execution of Happiness Curriculum or excursion visits etc. may be included in bagless days," it added.

"Under these guidelines, students may visit historical monuments, cultural sites, craft centers, places of tourist interest, and many more. They can meet artists and craftsmen, to broaden their understanding of different concepts and traditions, and help them appreciate the importance of preserving heritage," the guidelines stated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SC Reserves Judgment On Pleas Challenging Allahabad HC Ruling That Had Declared UP Madrasa Law...

SC Reserves Judgment On Pleas Challenging Allahabad HC Ruling That Had Declared UP Madrasa Law...

RRB NTPC Opens Application Correction Window For Graduates At rrbapply.gov.in

RRB NTPC Opens Application Correction Window For Graduates At rrbapply.gov.in

OSSC Exam Schedule 2024 OUT; Check Official Notice Inside

OSSC Exam Schedule 2024 OUT; Check Official Notice Inside

RRB To Release Application Status For JE, DMS, & CMA Recruitment Today, Know How To Check

RRB To Release Application Status For JE, DMS, & CMA Recruitment Today, Know How To Check

Directorate Of Education Issues Guidelines For Implementing 10 'Bagless Days' In Delhi Schools

Directorate Of Education Issues Guidelines For Implementing 10 'Bagless Days' In Delhi Schools