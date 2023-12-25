 Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates Integrated Sports Complex At PM SHRI JNV, Dhenkanal
Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates Integrated Sports Complex At PM SHRI JNV, Dhenkanal

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan celebrates the silver jubilee of the Old Students Association of PM Shri School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. Inaugurates state-of-the-art facilities and emphasizes the school's commitment to nurturing rural talents.

Celebrating the silver jubilee of the Old Students Association of PM Shri School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan commended the profound impact of Navodaya Vidyalayas on students' lives. The event saw the presence of former MP Rudra Narayan Pani and other distinguished personalities, along with alumni from Navodaya Vidyalaya of Champatimunda.

In a move to enhance the school's infrastructure, Minister Pradhan inaugurated a state-of-the-art multi-purpose meeting hall and an integrated sports complex, with a combined investment of Rs 6.65 crore. Expressing optimism about the positive influence of these facilities, Pradhan believed they would significantly contribute to building self-confidence and rejuvenating the students' enthusiasm for sports.

As a symbolic gesture, the minister distributed footballs to the students and announced plans to distribute 900 footballs across 159 schools in the Angul district. Reflecting on the goals of Navodaya Vidyalaya, Pradhan described it as a factory for shaping well-rounded individuals in both education and sports.

During the event held at Champatimunda, he underlined the school's commitment since its establishment in 1987 to provide quality education to economically disadvantaged students, serving as a catalyst for nurturing rural talents.

In a nod to the region's educational growth, Pradhan acknowledged the pivotal contributions of former Chief Minister Nabakrushna Choudhury and Malati Devi.

Bhopal: ‘Students Of Special Group Responsible For Violence’
