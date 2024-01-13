 DGCA Investigates Alleged Fake Education Qualification Certificate
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDGCA Investigates Alleged Fake Education Qualification Certificate

DGCA Investigates Alleged Fake Education Qualification Certificate

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation investigates fake credentials and suspends officials over corruption. Minister reveals ongoing probes into misconduct, upholding organizational integrity.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 07:25 PM IST
article-image
Directorate General of Civil Aviation |

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is currently investigating allegations surrounding the submission of a fake education qualification certificate by an official during the time of joining, as revealed by a source within the organization. The specific details of the case have not been immediately disclosed.

Commitment to scrutiny

A source from the Civil Aviation Ministry confirmed on Friday that the DGCA is committed to thoroughly examining the complaint against the official suspected of submitting a fraudulent certificate during the hiring process.

Earlier, on November 22, the government took decisive action by suspending a DGCA official amid contemplation of initiating disciplinary proceedings against the individual, citing alleged corruption charges.

Read Also
DGCA-Ordered Inspection Finds 'Washer' Missing On Boeing 737 MAX Plane Operated By Indian Airline,...
article-image

Minister’s disclosure

In a written response to the Rajya Sabha on December 11, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, V K Singh, disclosed that 10 investigations and inquiries were in progress against DGCA officials for alleged corruption and misconduct.

“Five disciplinary proceedings have been initiated since 2019. One officer was removed from service, and proceedings against another are ongoing. Three officers were exonerated from the charges after the completion of the inquiry,” Minister Singh stated.

The DGCA remains committed to upholding integrity within its ranks, and the ongoing investigations reflect the regulator's dedication to maintaining a high standard of professionalism.

(Inputs from PTI)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NCERT Textbooks To Be Introduced For Primary Students In UP Government Schools From 2024-25 Academic...

NCERT Textbooks To Be Introduced For Primary Students In UP Government Schools From 2024-25 Academic...

UPSC Releases 2023 Combined Geo-Scientist Exam Results

UPSC Releases 2023 Combined Geo-Scientist Exam Results

NBEMS To Release FMGE Dec 2023 Admit Cards On Jan 15, Exam On Jan 20

NBEMS To Release FMGE Dec 2023 Admit Cards On Jan 15, Exam On Jan 20

SSC CHSL Tier-2 Answer Key Released; Objections Accepted Until January 15

SSC CHSL Tier-2 Answer Key Released; Objections Accepted Until January 15

DGCA Investigates Alleged Fake Education Qualification Certificate

DGCA Investigates Alleged Fake Education Qualification Certificate