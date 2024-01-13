DGCA Investigates Alleged Fake Education Qualification Certificate

Directorate General of Civil Aviation |

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is currently investigating allegations surrounding the submission of a fake education qualification certificate by an official during the time of joining, as revealed by a source within the organization. The specific details of the case have not been immediately disclosed.

Commitment to scrutiny

A source from the Civil Aviation Ministry confirmed on Friday that the DGCA is committed to thoroughly examining the complaint against the official suspected of submitting a fraudulent certificate during the hiring process.

Earlier, on November 22, the government took decisive action by suspending a DGCA official amid contemplation of initiating disciplinary proceedings against the individual, citing alleged corruption charges.

Minister’s disclosure

In a written response to the Rajya Sabha on December 11, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, V K Singh, disclosed that 10 investigations and inquiries were in progress against DGCA officials for alleged corruption and misconduct.

“Five disciplinary proceedings have been initiated since 2019. One officer was removed from service, and proceedings against another are ongoing. Three officers were exonerated from the charges after the completion of the inquiry,” Minister Singh stated.

The DGCA remains committed to upholding integrity within its ranks, and the ongoing investigations reflect the regulator's dedication to maintaining a high standard of professionalism.

(Inputs from PTI)