 DGCA-Ordered Inspection Finds 'Washer' Missing On Boeing 737 MAX Plane Operated By Indian Airline, After Alaska Airlines' Mid-Air Blowout
ANIUpdated: Tuesday, January 09, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

New Delhi, January 9: A 'washer' was found missing in a Boeing 737MAX aeroplane operated by an Indian carrier, said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Tuesday. The Indian Boeing 737MAX fleet of 40 is operated by Akasa (22), Spicejet (9) and Air India Express (9).

A senior DGCA official informed that inspections on 39 aircraft have been completed with no findings except on one aircraft where a missing washer was found. Rectification action as per the recommendations of Boeing has been taken before the release of this aircraft. Inspection of the remaining aircraft will be completed before release for service.

Boeing Orders One-Time Inspection

Based on information from an operator about a missing nut and washer in the Aft Rudder Quadrant on a Boeing 737MAX aircraft, Boeing has recommended a one-time inspection of all Boeing 737MAX aircraft before January 10, 2024, for possible loose hardware, the official added.

On Monday, DGCA informed that checks on all over-wing emergency exits of Boeing B737-8 Max aircraft have been satisfactorily performed by all aircraft operators. Earlier, DGCA had asked airlines to conduct a one-time inspection of all the Boeing 737-8 aircraft in their fleet after an Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing after one of its doors blew open mid-air.

Alaska Flight Mid-Air Blowout

Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft was involved in an incident on January 5, 2024, of an in-flight departure of a mid-cabin door plug, which resulted in rapid decompression of the aero plane. While India doesn't have B737-9 Max aircraft in its fleet, currently, there are 43 B737 MAX planes in the fleet of various airlines in India.

