Develop A Never-Give-Up Attitude, Urges Indian Wrestler Sangram Singh

Indian wrestler, actor and motivational speaker Sangram Singh

Being part of The Free Press Journal’s most prestigious felicitation ceremony the Indian wrestler Sangram Singh graced the event to honour the top achievers of Class 10 from BMC-run schools.

During his address, Sangram Singh fondly recalled his childhood aspirations and the role of teachers. "I wanted to become a teacher in my childhood," he revealed, sharing memories of his government school days. "We had a drawing teacher who came only once a month and I used to think that becoming a teacher would mean not having to study and earning an easy salary. That was my inspiration back then."

Sangram Singh interacted with students and parents

However, with time, Sangram's understanding of the teaching profession deepened. "Later, I realised that becoming a teacher is one of the most significant roles. Both destruction and creation happen in a teacher’s lap. A good teacher builds the country by laying its foundation, while a bad teacher can lead to its downfall. Therefore, teaching is a very respectable and crucial job."

Sangram Singh advises students: Life is about learning

Sangram Singh, also an actor and motivational speaker highlighted the importance of sports education, regardless of the career paths students choose. "I once told our Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, that we should have a chapter on sports. A child who fails should be given a compulsory examination because 85% of our well-being is health, 10% is values, 3% is behaviour, and 2% is money. Most people destroy the 98% for that 2%. With sports education, you inculcate a fighter spirit, and issues like anxiety and depression stay away from you."

Stressing on the value of learning from failures, he added, "Failure is the first step to success. Life is not about failing and winning; it’s about learning. The more experience you have, the bigger you become. Education enhances your communication skills, but life teaches you what to say and when to say it."

Sangram further reflected on the lessons that sports impart "Three values I learned from sports are discipline, dedication, and a never-give-up attitude. These values are crucial in our daily lives."

Advising the students, he said, "Respect your parents, elders, and teachers. And always believe in yourself. Never change your path after seeing someone else; follow your own chosen path."

The event celebrated the achievements of 25 students from BMC Schools across Mumbai, who were felicitated for their outstanding academic performance. Each student, accompanied by their proud parents, received certificates and gifts, along with words of encouragement and best wishes for their future endeavours from Sangram Singh.