Choose A Career Free From Expectations, Advises Mira Jagannath

Actress Mira Jagannath |

The FPJ’s second edition of honouring BMC school students was attended by Actress Mira Jagannath who presented the students with awards and congratulated them on their success.



Jagannath patted the students for their clear thoughts on the career they wish to pursue. She said, “It feels really good to see students talking with confidence about the path they wish to pursue. In our times, we had no idea of what we wanted to pursue. I think it was our parents who decided our careers so we did not have such big aims.”

Mira Jagannath praised the students for their clarity in choosing their career paths. |

Jagannath shared that her father wanted her to become a doctor or join the police when she was young. Sharing an anecdote from her childhood, she said, “I used to think that I would make a good doctor and would cure everyone just by looking and smiling at them.” Jagannath added, “However, these were all in childish spirit. As you grow up, many things become clearer to you.”

She stressed the need to pursue a career free from societal or parental expectations. “Choose what you want to do and money will eventually follow,” she added.

Jagannath also lauded BMC for its efforts in elevating education in Mumbai and sponsoring free education of the toppers after the 10th till their college education is completed. “Not everyone comes from an able background, therefore what BMC is doing is commendable. It is a great opportunity for students,” she said.