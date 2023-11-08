Despite Not Being From IIT Or IIM, Woman Receives Job Offer Worth Rs 60 Lakh

Pixabay

A student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Una, Muskan Agrawal created history by bagging a job offer of Rs 60 lakh per annum from LinkedIn. She is the first person from her institute to secure a salary package of this level. Agrawal hails from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh and is a student of BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Agrawal’s journey was paved when she emerged as the ‘top woman coder’ and won a prize of Rs 1.5 lakh at TechGig Geek Goddess 2022. She emerged as the winner from over 69,000 women coders.

Geek Goddess- The Annual Coding Competition

An annual coding competition for women only, Geek Goddess was founded by TechGig, the largest technological community in India. It acts as a forum to bring together accomplished female engineers and top tech firms, showcasing their inventions and coding prowess on a national scale.

Inclination Towards Coding

Agrawal has always been inclined towards coding. In 2021, she worked with the Girlscript Foundation and made contributions to a number of open-source projects. Because of her commitment to learning, she was chosen as one of the top 40 women for LinkedIn's mentorship program, which provides insightful one-on-one advice from LinkedIn experts.

Additionally, she worked as an intern at TechCurators, where she developed algorithm problems and data structures for coding websites including TestGorilla, HackerEarth, and Mettl.

She also went over difficulties created by other problem solvers. Agrawal was named a Harvard WECode Scholar in 2022 as a result of her participation in WECode, the largest student-run tech conference in the world, which was organised by female undergraduate students at Harvard University.

Agrawal's path to success involves a variety of experiences, including working as a media personality and interning as a software development engineer at LinkedIn and MyFab11.

An additional IIIT-Una trainee was awarded an annual package of Rs 47 lakhs last year, and over 86% of the trainees in the 2019–23 cohort were placed in about 31 different organisations.