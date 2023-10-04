IIM Lucknow Records 100% Placement; Highest Salary Reaches 4 Lakhs/ Month | Representative Image

The 2023-25 batch of PGP and PGP-ABM at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) - Lucknow achieved a milestone when students secured 100 % placement with 576 offers. According to the press release, the average and median stipends were Rs 1.31 lakh per month and Rs 1.30 lakh per month respectively. This year, the highest domestic stipend reached Rs 3.50 lakh per month while the international stipend is at Rs 4 lakh per month.

Average stipends for the top 10 per cent, top 25 per cent, and top 50 per cent of students were Rs. 2.25 lakh per month, Rs. 2.08 lakh per month, and Rs 1.77 lakh per month, respectively.

"Despite the placement scenario this time around, our relentless teamwork from the Placement Office, Student’s Placement Committee, support teams, and preparation crew ensured that each student landed at least one offer and achieved 100% campus summer placement. As the economic situation gets better, we are determined to bring even more opportunities for our students," said Prof. Priyanka Sharma, Student Affair and Placement Chairperson in a press release.

The press release noted that prominent legacy recruiters, including companies like Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Adobe, Alvarez & Marsal, Amazon, Arthur D. Little, Atlassian, Avendus Capital, Bain & Company, Bernstein, Boston Consulting Group, Citi Group, Colgate-Palmolive, Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, EY, Goldman Sachs, Google, HUL, ITC, J.P. Morgan Chase, Kearney, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, Mondelez, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, PwC, and Tata Administrative Services, sought candidates for a wide array of job profiles.

