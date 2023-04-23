Department of Atomic Energy recruiting for Group C posts at dps.gov.in

Department of Atomic Energy recruitment 2023 | iStock

The Department of Atomic Energy has opened the application window for the post of Junior Purchase Assistant and Junior Storekeeper in the Directorate of Purchase and Stores (DPS) in Mumbai and regional units of DPS all over India.

The application process has been started by the department on Saturday, April 22.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website at dps.gov.in or dpsdae.formflix.in.

The last date for the submission of application process is May 15.

There are a total of 65 vacancies for the post. The last date to apply is May 15.

Exam date

The Level-1 (OMR-based) & Level-2 (Descriptive) Examinations are tentatively scheduled to be held in 2nd week of June.

Age: Candidates must be between the age of 18 and 27 for unreserved category. There are different age relaxation for different reserved categories.

Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 65 vacancies of Junior Purchase Assistnat/ Junior Storekeeper posts.

Application Fee: Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 for the form, through an online portal.

Applicants belonging to SC, ST, PwD categories, ex-servicemen and women are exempted from application fee.

Steps to apply for the post of Department of Atomic Energy (Group C):

Visit the official website at dps.gov.in

Click on the important notice tab.

The notice will open, click on the given in the notice.

Click on new registration.

Enter your basic details such as name, gender, date of birth, email address and more

Once registered, login using your registered email address and password.

Fill the form and upload the necessary documents

Save, submit and pay the fees.

Download the form for future reference.