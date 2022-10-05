Delhi University's School of Open Learning starts UG, PG, admissions |

New Delhi: Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL) commenced the application process for admission to undergraduate and post-graduate programmes on Wednesday, September 5.

In a notification, the university said admissions in UG courses being offered in SOL will only be based on Class 12 results.

This is in contrast to the admission process at Delhi University's constituent colleges where admissions starting this academic session are being conducted through Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The last date of admission will be October 31.

The SOL is among the most sought-after institute for distance learning in the country. It provides a variety of courses to students.

In the previous academic year, 2021-2022, approximately five lakh students were enrolled across various disciplines, as per the officials.

From the academic session, 2022-23, all UG and PG admissions at SOL will be done in the Department of Distance and Continuing Education.

The varsity has established the Department of Distance and Continuing Education, Faculty of Open Learning and Open Learning Development Centre under the aegis of the Campus of Open Learning/School of Open Learning.

The department has also adopted Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 under NEP - 2020.

It offers courses in arts, humanities and commerce and management merit streams of study at the undergraduate (UGCF 2022) as well as postgraduate levels.

Moreover, Delhi University on Monday launched six new courses in the School of Open Learning (SoL), with an aim to provide job-oriented programmes.

These six new courses are Master of Business Administration, Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Arts-Economics (Hons), Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences, and Masters of Library and Information Sciences.

From this academic session, the undergraduate degree will be three or four years of graduation, with multiple exit options within this period, with appropriate certification/diploma, as per the prospectus.

The undergraduate programmes are Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Arts Programme, Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) English, Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) Political Science, Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Library and Information Science, Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.) and Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) Economics.

For postgraduate programmes, the department provides Master of Business Administration, Master of Library and Information Science, Master of Arts (Hindi), Master of Arts (History), Master of Arts (Political Science), Master of Arts (Sanskrit) and Master of Commerce.