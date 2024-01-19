Delhi University's School Of Open Learning Announces Offline Classes For Distance Learning Students

Delhi University | File Photo

According to an official release on Thursday, the School of Open Learning (SOL) has reached an agreement with roughly 40–50 Delhi University colleges to start offering offline classes to its students on January 28. According to the statement, an agreement has been signed between Delhi University colleges and SOL to hold these classes.

In compliance with UGC guidelines, the University of Delhi's Department of Distance and Continuing Education will host Personal Contact Program (PCP) classes for students enrolled in distance learning. Nearly four lakh students are registered with the SOL for distance learning, according to the statement. The PCP classes for undergraduate semesters I/III and V and postgraduate semesters II/IV will be held from January 28 to February 25, as per the statement.

The statement said that a comprehensive class schedule and details about the PCP center of students are available on SOL's website, https:ol.du.ac.in.

JDMC signs MoUs with two international universities

Earlier this month, Janki Devi Memorial College, a well-known women's college at the University of Delhi, established partnerships with two higher education institutions in Uzbekistan. The Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed on January 8, 2024, with the Samarkand State Institute of Economics & Service and Oriental University, Tashkent.

The college aims to foster a rich educational atmosphere that encourages cross-cultural understanding and prepares students for success in a globalized world by participating in international academic collaborations. This initiative was highlighted in a press statement released by the college.

(With inputs from PTI)