Delhi University Appoints Satyapal Singh As Chief Election Officer For Students' Union 2024-25 Polls

Delhi University | File Photo

New Delhi: The Delhi University has appointed Satyapal Singh, a professor with its Department of Sanskrit, as the chief election officer for the conduct of the students' union polls for the year 2024-25, according to an official notification.

Other office bearers and members of the Central Council of Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) include Professor Raj Kishore Sharma as the chief returning officer and Rajesh Singh as the returning officer, it said.

Sharma is from the Department of Chemistry, while Singh is a librarian.

More Details Revealed By The Notification

According to the notification dated August 29, the vice-chancellor has also appointed the principals of the colleges and the heads of the institutions affiliated with the DUSU as election officers for the conduct of the election of the Central Council in their respective institutions for the year 2024-25.

About The Last Year's Delhi University Students' Union Polls

In last year's DUSU polls, which took place after a gap of three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the RSS-affiliated ABVP won three central panel posts, including that of the president, and the Congress's student wing NSUI bagged the remaining one.

Tushar Dedha of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won the post of DUSU president, defeating the NSUI's Hitesh Gulia. The Congress student wing's Abhi Dahiya bagged the post of vice-president.

The ABVP's Aparajita and Sachin Baisla won the posts of secretary and joint secretary respectively.