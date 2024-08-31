Delhi University Releases Schedule For Next UG Admission Rounds, Check All Dates & Details About Vacant Seats

Delhi University | File Photo

Delhi University has released the detailed schedule for the upcoming undergraduate admission rounds under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for the 2024-25 academic year at admission.uod.ac.in. \

Upgrade Window

As per the schedule, students can upgrade their choices from today.

- Opens on August 31 at 5:00 pm

- Closes on September 1 at 4:59 pm

- Candidates admitted in Round I and Round II can opt for an upgrade

- Candidates can reorder their preferred programme and college combinations

- Admission to an upgraded seat requires payment of differential fees

Performance-Based Programmes

- Upgraded allocations and Round-I results announced on September 3 at 5:00 pm

- Candidates must accept allocated seats by September 4 at 4:59 pm

- Colleges verify and approve applications until September 5 at 4:59 pm

- Fee payment deadline is September 6 at 4:59 pm

Mid-Entry Provision

According to the schedule, candidates can also apply for mid-entry between September 7 and 9, 2024.

- Opens on September 7 at 5:00 pm

- Closes on September 9 at 4:59 pm

- Non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 required

- Candidates who were previously rejected can correct issues during this period

Third Round Allocation

Candidates who were previously rejected due to incorrect subject mapping or failure to meet eligibility criteria can correct these issues during the mid-entry period.

- Announced on September 11 at 5:00 pm

- Acceptance required by September 13 at 4:59 pm

- Colleges verify and approve applications until September 14 at 4:59 pm

-The deadline for fee payment is set for 4:59 pm on September 6, 2024.

Vacant Seats

Delhi University will release the list of vacant seats at 5 pm on September 7, 2024, allowing candidates to review available options before submitting their preferences.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the Delhi University admissions website (admission.uod.ac.in) for updates.