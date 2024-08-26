 Delhi University Releases Second Round Of Undergraduate Admissions, 6,100 Seats Available
The university has also released a list of required documents and aims to commence the academic session on August 29, covering 1,559 programs across 69 colleges.

Updated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Delhi University | Representational Pic

The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the second round of undergraduate admissions, with 6,100 seats available for allocation. This comes after the initial round saw 65,843 seats, or 91.98%, filled. Candidates who were allocated seats in the second round must confirm their admission by August 27, with colleges finalizing admissions by August 29. The deadline for payment of admission fees is August 30.

According to the press release, 24,869 fresh seat allocations were completed in the second round, while 27,554 candidates were upgraded to higher preference choices. The university aims to commence the academic session on August 29, 2024.

Candidates who were rejected in the first round due to invalid certificates or documents have been reconsidered in the unreserved category based on their merit and preferences, subject to seat availability.

The admissions process will cover 1,559 different programs and college combinations across 69 colleges, departments, and centers, with approximately 71,600 seats available (excluding supernumerary seats).

Follow these instructions for admission and the counselling process:

CUET UG 2024 scorecard

Class 12 certificate and marksheet

Class 10 certificate and marksheet (for date of birth verification)

Transfer Certificate (TC) or School Leaving Certificate (SLC)

Migration certificate (if applicable)

Category certificate (SC, ST, OBC, EWS, PwD), if applicable

Passport-sized photographs

Provisional certificate (from the last attended school)

Character certificate (from the last attended institution)

Address proof (e.g., Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Passport)

