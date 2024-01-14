Delhi Schools To Resume Physical Classes January 15 Onwards From 9 AM To 5 PM

Delhi Schools Winter Break Extended Till January 12 For Nursery To Class 5 | representational Pic

Directorate of Education, Delhi has released a directive on resuming physical classes starting on Monday, January 15, 2024. According to the statement issued by the directorate students have been directed to join back classes in physical mode at their respective schools with effect from 15/01/2024 (Monday). "This includes Nursery, KG, and Primary classes as well," reads an order from the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi. Earlier, schools were scheduled to open on January 8; however, the offline classes for students from nursery to Class 5 were suspended.

The directive has also asked schools to implement essential precautions to safeguard students during the current foggy conditions in Delhi NCR region.

Delhi Govt’s Directorate of Education orders - “It is directed that all students of Government, Government Aided and Recognised Private Schools shall join back classes in physical mode at their respective schools with effect from 15/01/2024 (Monday). This includes Nursery, KG and… pic.twitter.com/phRNy0y8s0 — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

Schools won't start before before 9 A.m

The order further instructs that in view of the prevailing foggy conditions, no school (including double shift schools) will start before 9 a.m. and have classes beyond 5 p.m. till further directions.

The school authorities have been directed to promptly notify all students, parents, and staff today using mass text messages, phone calls, school management committees, and other appropriate communication channels.

The capital city has been having cold weather and thick fog recently. According to the latest update from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi's temperature today was four degrees lower than the usual for this time of year. The forecast from the Met indicates that Delhi and the surrounding NCR region will experience heavy fog and extreme cold weather for the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Delhi experienced its coldest night of the season on Saturday with the temperature dropping to 3.6 degrees Celsius. Thick fog covered many areas of the city. The ongoing cold wave in the national capital may lead the government to consider extending the winter break for school children. The severe drop in temperature has made it challenging for young students to commute to school, posing potential health and safety hazards.

Winter vacations till January 20 in Chandigarh

In Chandigarh, the Director of School Education on Sunday issued an order extending the winter school breaks for classes up to 8th until January 20, 2024.