Municipal Corporation Of Delhi Faces Criticism Over Delay In Allocating Funds for School Uniforms

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is facing criticism as it struggles to allocate funds for winter uniforms to school students, according to a report by the Times of India. Officials told TOI that this struggle is due to a delay due to ongoing compilation of details on the number of bank accounts from each zone, with the process of updating new student accounts in the system causing further setbacks. An MCD official told TOI that the funds for winter school uniforms are expected to be released within a week.

Teachers and principals raise concerns

Teachers and principals told TOI about their concerns, urging the corporation to expedite the process. Kuldeep Singh Khatri, chairman of the Shikshak Nyay Manch Nagar Nigam, told TOI that teachers are not responsible for the lower number of bank accounts opened by students and stressed that the students have yet to receive the allocated Rs 1,100 per child for uniforms. With the academic session concluding soon, the delay in uniform funds disbursement remains a pressing issue.

Data presented during the budget session reveals that MCD oversees 1,536 schools in its 12 zones, catering to over 7 lakh students. While MCD had earlier contested the Rs 1,100 uniform allowance, a proposal passed in October last year allocated this amount per child. MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti disclosed a budget allocation of Rs 56.6 crore for the purchase of uniforms for the academic year 2023-24 across all 12 regions, affirming ongoing efforts to collect data for the distribution of funds.