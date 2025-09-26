Delhi Schools To Observe Autumn Break From September 29; Check Details

Delhi schools Holiday |

Delhi School Autumn Break 2025: The Directorate of Education (DoE) has declared that government and private schools of Delhi will celebrate the autumn break from September 29 to October 1, 2025. With Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, schools will reopen on October 3.

October Festival Holidays

Other than the autumn holiday, schools will also be closed on major festivals during the month of October. Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra fall on October 2 this year. There are likely to be more holidays for Diwali (October 20) and Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj (October 22-23), although school administrations will finalise the calendar.

Advisory to Students and Parents

Parents and students are requested to remain in contact with their respective schools for any information on holiday dates. Releasing the calendar in advance enables schools to schedule lessons appropriately in accordance with the compulsory working days under the RTE Act.

The DoE had previously published the full holiday schedule for the academic year 2025-26 to enable schools to synchronise festive holidays with academic needs under the RTE Act, 2009. Schools have to make sure that there are at least 220 working days in upper primary classes and 200 days in primary classes per year.

Major Holidays This Academic Year

The most important holidays during the 2025-26 academic year in Delhi schools are summer break from May 11 to June 30, 2025, the autumn break from September 29 to October 1, 2025, and winter break from January 1 to January 15, 2026.