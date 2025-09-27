 Allahabad HC Orders UPPSC To Conduct CSES Mains On Schedule, Warns Against Last-Minute Changes
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAllahabad HC Orders UPPSC To Conduct CSES Mains On Schedule, Warns Against Last-Minute Changes

Allahabad HC Orders UPPSC To Conduct CSES Mains On Schedule, Warns Against Last-Minute Changes

The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to conduct the mains examination of Combined State Engineering Services (CSES) 2024 according to schedule on September 28 and 29, saying any change at the eleventh hour will result in chaos and injustice to the candidates.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
Allahabad HC Orders UPPSC To Conduct CSES Mains On Schedule, Warns Against Last-Minute Changes | Representative Photo

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to conduct the mains examination of Combined State Engineering Services (CSES) 2024 according to schedule on September 28 and 29, saying any change at the eleventh hour will result in chaos and injustice to the candidates.

A division bench of justices MC Tripathi and AK Gupta, however, made it clear that the result will be subject to the outcome of the special appeal by UPPSC.

Observation Made By The Bench

"We find that the writ petitions preferred by about 50 petitioners have been allowed by learned single judge vide impugned judgement and order dated September 25, 2025 with direction to the Commission to redraw the list," the bench observed.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Unveils Over ₹60,000 Crore Development Projects In Odisha, Flags Off Amrit Bharat Express
PM Modi Unveils Over ₹60,000 Crore Development Projects In Odisha, Flags Off Amrit Bharat Express
Twenty-One Companies Sign MoUs On Second Day Of World Food India 2025, Committing To Investments Worth ₹25,000 Crore
Twenty-One Companies Sign MoUs On Second Day Of World Food India 2025, Committing To Investments Worth ₹25,000 Crore
West Bengal School Jobs Scam: Calcutta HC Grants Bail To Former Minister Partha Chatterjee, Unlikely To Walk Out Of Jail Yet
West Bengal School Jobs Scam: Calcutta HC Grants Bail To Former Minister Partha Chatterjee, Unlikely To Walk Out Of Jail Yet
Allahabad HC Condemns Clerks Using Saliva To Turn Pages Of Petitions & Applications, Calls Practice 'Disgusting'
Allahabad HC Condemns Clerks Using Saliva To Turn Pages Of Petitions & Applications, Calls Practice 'Disgusting'
Read Also
16 States & District Of Columbia Sue Trump Administration Over Threats To Pull Funding For...
article-image

"At this stage, this court feels that as the examination is going to be held on September 28, 2025 and since more than 7000 candidates will be appearing in the said examination, any disturbance in the examination at the eleventh hour will result in great chaos and injustice to the appearing candidates," it said Earlier on Thursday, a single bench had passed an order directing the UPPSC to revise its preliminary examination results for the 2024 Combined State Engineering Services recruitment.

The bench had held that the principle of migration applies even at the stage of preliminary or screening tests.

The preliminary examination, held earlier this year, had its results declared on May 26. Against 609 posts, only 7,358 candidates were shortlisted for the mains examination, whereas Clause 11(8) of the advertisement required 15 times the vacancies, 9,135 candidates, to be declared qualified.

Read Also
CBSE Board Exam 2026: Board Issues Final Reminder To Schools For Class 10th, 12th Candidate List...
article-image

Candidates belonging to reserved category pleaded before the single judge that the commission's method of publishing results strictly category-wise unfairly excluded many meritorious candidates belonging to OBC, SC and ST communities who had scored higher than the last unreserved candidate but were not counted in the open list.

Further, their plea before the single judge was that the unreserved category is not a "reservation quota" in itself and must remain open to all candidates. By limiting migration only to the final selection stage, the commission effectively denied equal opportunity at the very threshold of the recruitment process.

This order was challenged before the division bench in the present proceedings by filing a special appeal.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal School Jobs Scam: Calcutta HC Grants Bail To Former Minister Partha Chatterjee, Unlikely...

West Bengal School Jobs Scam: Calcutta HC Grants Bail To Former Minister Partha Chatterjee, Unlikely...

Odisha Civil Services Exam Results Declared; Priyansu Pal Secures First Rank

Odisha Civil Services Exam Results Declared; Priyansu Pal Secures First Rank

Uttar Pradesh: Class 4 Boy Hides To Skip Tuition, Found At Home After Police Dog Search

Uttar Pradesh: Class 4 Boy Hides To Skip Tuition, Found At Home After Police Dog Search

'5 Lakh SC, ST Students Deprived Of Scholarships To Receive Them Before Diwali: UP CM Yogi...

'5 Lakh SC, ST Students Deprived Of Scholarships To Receive Them Before Diwali: UP CM Yogi...

Who Is IPS Bisma Qazi? The Brave Officer Who Prevented An 8-Year-Old’s Abduction; Know Her...

Who Is IPS Bisma Qazi? The Brave Officer Who Prevented An 8-Year-Old’s Abduction; Know Her...