Delhi Schools To Get Cybercrime Education Through Police-Made Brochures

The Delhi Directorate of Education has directed the heads of all government and private schools to make children aware of cybercrime through banners and posters.

According to a circular issued on Friday, the content is supposed to be supplied by the Delhi police, which has developed a series of brochures, focusing on cyber safety, cyberfraud, cyberbullying, online pornography, drug abuse, bullying, human trafficking, and online predators.

“This initiative aims to educate students on preventing cybercrimes and ensuring their safety in the digital world," the DoE said.

Schools have also been instructed to collaborate with local police and cybersecurity experts to organise educational sessions.

“These sessions will help students understand essential topics such as recognising and reporting cyberbullying, protecting personal information online, the importance of strong passwords and privacy settings, and identifying scams and phishing attempts," the circular read.

