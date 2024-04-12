Delhi Resident Pays ₹4.3 Lakh For Son's Playschool, Viral Bill Leaves Netizens Astonished

X

After a Gurugram resident raised concerns about his son's escalating school fees, a father from Delhi joined the conversation by revealing the hefty bill for his son's playschool education. Akash Kumar shared on 'X' platform that he paid a whopping Rs. 4.3 lakhs for his child's early education, igniting a mix of shock and amusement online.

In his post, Kumar displayed a screenshot detailing the fees for four terms, along with registration and annual charges, totaling Rs. 4,30,000. The revelation prompted reflection on the absurdity of paying such a high fee for a child who is just beginning to walk and play.

My son's Playschool fee is more than my entire education expense :)



I hope vo ache se khelna seekhle yaha! pic.twitter.com/PVgfvwQDuy — Akash Kumar (@AkashTrader) April 12, 2024

"I hope he learns to play well here!" Kumar joked, highlighting the discrepancy between the fee and the simple act of 'playing'.

The post quickly gained traction, generating a flurry of humorous comments.

Some users humorously speculated about the child's future, with one suggesting, "I hope he becomes Virat Kohli." Others remarked on the extravagance of the fee, with one user humorously suggesting that every grain of sand in the playground should be edible.

Some took a more serious tone, advising parents to inquire about teachers' salaries at such institutions. Others emphasized the importance of instilling moral values at home, regardless of the school's influence.

The post has already garnered 417k views, indicating widespread interest and engagement on the platform.