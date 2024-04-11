 Gurugram Resident Pays ₹30,000 Monthly For Class 3 Son's Schooling, Post Goes Viral
A tweet by a Gurugram resident outlining his monthly payment of Rs 30,000 for his son's Class 3 school fees, with a yearly increase of 10%, raises concerns about the affordability of education.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
X

A father recently took to social media platform X to express his shock over the consistent 10% annual increase in his son's school fees. He revealed that his son, a Class 3 student, attends a reputable CBSE school in Gurgaon, with a monthly fee of Rs. 30,000, inclusive of meals but excluding transportation costs. The viral tweet has ignited concerns about the escalating costs of education in the country.

Udit Bhandari, the user behind the viral tweet, voiced his frustration, stating, "My son’s school fees have been consistently compounding at 10% per annum. The school does not even bother to explain the hike, and the higher fee simply appears on the payment app! When parents protested, they said please look for another school for your kids!"

He further elaborated, "If this continues to compound at 10%, it would be nearly Rs. 9,00,000 per annum when he’s in 12th grade."

The tweet gained significant traction on the twitter, gaining over 9 lakh views. Concerned parents chimed in, sharing similar experiences with exorbitant fee hikes.

Parents Outcry

An X user said, "Same here with DPS. You can’t object to anything. 10% hike every year, books with inflated MRP, they even provide stationery, and you can’t buy it from outside. They change dress, shoes every year so nobody can use their old one."

Another user recounted, "My friend’s daughter is in an International Board school in Bangalore in class 2, and her fees are ~ Rs. 8 lakhs/annum including food and transportation. They increase the fees 10% every year + additional 20% when the kid jumps certain grade buckets. So as per my friend, the per annum fees when she reaches class 12th will be Rs. 35 lakhs 🤷‍♂️."

Expressing skepticism about the current education system, a third user said, "Always found it funny how much money Indians pay for uber expensive daycare despite being a one-income household and having one stay-at-home parent."

Calls for government intervention to regulate fee structures were also echoed, with one user saying, "The whole education system has gone haywire. Government definitely needs to intervene in order to regulate the fee structures. #school." Another user revealed their decision, stating, "I’ve decided to teach my kid by myself."

