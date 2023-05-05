 Delhi: Rahul Gandhi interacts with students at DU men's hostel
PTIUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 08:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with students at the Post Graduate Men's Hostel of the Delhi University here on Friday.

Dressed in a white T-shirt and trouser and sporting a trimmed beard, Gandhi arrived at the hostel to interact with the students.

Sources said he sought to know about the issues faced by the students and their career plans. He also had lunch with the students at the hostel.

Last month, Gandhi had interacted with students preparing for the Union Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Commission examinations in Mukherjee Nagar area here.

In Mukherjee Nagar, Gandhi was seen seated on a chair on the roadside with students as he asked them about their expectations and experiences.

