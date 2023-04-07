Delhi: Police nabs a man by yellow shirt, arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in closed school

Police arrested a man for raping 16-year-old girl in closed school | Representational pic, File Photo

New Delhi: Delhi police has arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly raping a 16 years girl in a closed MCD school. The accused was identified by his yellow shirt, said police. The accused has been identified as Monu and is married, added the police.

According to the police, the officials were able to apprehend the accused by identifying him from the yellow shirt he was wearing during the alleged crime he committed.

While providing the details, the police said, "The victim's parents work as contractual labourers at the school, thus victim's family stays there."

The school was closed for a few days while the incident occurred on Tuesday, when the victim's parents were not present at the location." the police added.

"On Tuesday, the parents left the school to collect their wages. The 16-year-old victim and her 18-year-old elder sister were alone. Around 11.30 Am, a man broke into the school, first he committed a robbery then later he picked up a knife from the kitchen and assaulted the 16-year-old minor girl sexually at knifepoint," added the police.

The police said, "On Wednesday we were informed that a man allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl after committing a robbery at a closed MCD school in the national capital."

Further, informing about the investigation, the police said that they have filed an FIR of rape and robbery on a complaint lodged by the victim's parents.

"While investigating, the minor girl informed that the accused was wearing a yellow shirt. A blurred picture of the accused in a yellow shirt was found on CCTV footage which helped us to identify and arrest the accused," said the police.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With ANI inputs)