Relevance Of 'Women's Studies' Course In Indian Colleges Today

Admissions are open in MA and PhD programmes in "Women's Studies" subject under Department of Women Education (DWE) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU). So far, many boys and girls have benefited from this course and have made successful careers in various fields. The last date for submission of an online form in MA (Women's Studies) is June 30.

According to Prof. Ameena Tahseen, Head, DWE, "'Women's Studies is an emerging multi-disciplinary subject of the present time". Students having any bachelor's degree or equivalent Madrasa courses are eligible to take admission in MA Women's studies on merit basis.

She also said "Women's Studies courses not only promote research and critical skills in students, but also help in connecting women with employment by ensuring the development and empowerment of women in various fields. These courses provide comprehensive information on women's issues in society, gender equality, women's rights and development".

Apart from these, government and non-government initiatives, policies, programs and laws are also introduced. These topics have become very important nowadays and as a result, students are getting better opportunities of employment. Proficiency in English and computer courses are also taught during the course for complete personality development of Urdu medium students.

A recent survey conducted by UNICEF recently shed light on the attitudes of young men and women towards women's participation in the workforce. It revealed a strong inclination towards prioritizing job opportunities over immediate marriage post-academics, particularly crucial for women today.

The survey also highlighted key factors influencing young women's decisions about workforce participation, with 52 percent of respondents emphasizing the importance of access to information, opportunities, and support from families. Given this, colleges offering courses that include Women's Studies or Gender Studies become increasingly relevant and necessary today.