'Private And Corporate Junior Colleges' Affiliation Should Be Suspended', Says AIYF Telangana

The Telangana state unit of All India Youth Federation (AIYF) today submitted a memorandum to State Intermediate Education Board Secretary Shruti Ojha demanding that the admission process of private and corporate junior colleges be stopped for conducting admission drive without completing the process of affiliation for 2024-25 academic year.

In its representation, the organisation demanded that the Intermediate Education Board should announce the list of unrecognized junior colleges across Telangana. AIYF State General Secretary K. Dharmendra said it was not right to start the admission process without completing the affiliation of private and corporate junior colleges across the State for the academic year 2024-25.

"As per the rules, students have to join colleges which have been given permission. But, due to the magic of corporate colleges, students are suffering due to taking admissions in colleges where permissions are not granted", he alleged. He also alleged that these corporate colleges were cheating students and their parents by conducting classes in one place and admiring them at another place. "If the Inter-Board authorities do not complete the affiliation process of the colleges, there is a danger that the students will be confused as to which college the Board has granted permissions to", he said.

He also said that the students were at risk of losing their academic future if they get admitted in colleges that had not received permission. He alleged that corporate colleges had opened the doors for extortion of money and added that lakhs of rupees were being collected by students from their parents in the form of fees. "Students are being confused by the unauthorised sections like IPL, Icon, Neon, Past Track and Co-Spark, which do not have permissions," he said.

He alleged that despite orders not to conduct classes in summer, colleges were depriving students of their peace of mind by ignoring instructions and conducting classes. He demanded that the board should issue directions to set up mental expert committees in all colleges to curb suicides of students in corporate colleges.