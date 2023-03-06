Delhi: L-G's probe found no 'ghost teachers' in govt schools, Edu minister Raaj Kumar Anand claims

Raaj Kumar Anand | Ajaysagar1820

New Delhi: No irregularities were detected in the engagement of guest teachers in Delhi government schools during the probe ordered by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Delhi Education Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said Monday.

He said that according to the probe report, there was no "ghost teacher" and the documents of only 109 guest teachers were "incomplete".

No immediate reaction was available from the LG office.

In September 2022, the LG had ordered an internal inquiry into alleged irregularities in the engagement of guest teachers in Delhi government schools and embezzlement of funds through payment of salaries to "ghost teachers".

"The LG's probe report found nothing such as 'ghost' teacher in Delhi government schools. Every teacher has been coming to school on time and marking biometric attendance every day. Only the documents of 109 guest teachers were incomplete and they have been notified about the same," Anand said.

He further said the report did not mention any "embezzlement of funds" in the payment of salaries to "ghost teachers".

"The LG describing teachers as "ghost teachers" is an insult to those working in this noble profession. This is also an insult to our honest administration. Around 16,609 guest teachers are there in Delhi government schools. All of their documents were checked and it was all fine," he said.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had, earlier in the day, said, "What can one achieve by ordering such bogus enquiries and by putting obstacles in every work?"

At a press conference, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj demanded that the LG's office should apologise for alleging "ghost teachers" were working in government schools.

"Alleging corruption and embezzlement of funds, the LG formed a panel to probe the matter. They were trying to end the practice of hiring guest teachers. It is very unfortunate," he said.

The senior AAP leader said the LG should take positive steps rather than making sensational claims.

"He has ordered inquiries in transport, PWD, electricity, and health departments. All this is being done to obstruct the work of the Delhi government. If the officers are called for an inquiry, they will not be able to take administrative decisions," he said.

Noting that the L-G is not a politician, he said his office should issue an apology over the matter.

"His is a Constitutional post. He does not have to fight elections. If his office has committed an error, then they should issue a press release saying that no ghost teachers were found," Bhardwaj demanded.

