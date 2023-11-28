Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2023: Registration Deadline Extended To Nov 22 | Representative Image

The High Court of Delhi has extended the registration deadline for Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2023 till November 29, 2023. Candidates who wish to register for the exam, can do it at the official website, delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Earlier, the last day to submit applications was November 22. The date of the preliminary examination is set for December 17, 2023.

The test will comprise of objective-style questions; a 25% negative point will be deducted for each incorrect response. Candidates who meet the requirements may show up for the main exam.

The notice by the Delhi HC stated: “In continuation of this Court's Notices dated 06.11.2023 & 17.11.2023, it is hereby notified that the last date and time for Registration and filling Online Application Form of Delhi Judicial Service Examination - 2023 and/or making payment through Debit Card/Internet Banking is extended till 29.11.2023 (1730 hours).”

How to apply?

Start by going to delhihighcourt.nic.in, the official website.

Click the "public notices" link that is located on the right.

Click the link to apply for the Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2023 in the PDF file that has been provided.

Fill out the application form with the necessary information.

To complete the registration process, pay the application fees and click the submit button.