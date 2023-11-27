Karnataka Ayush UG 2023: Last Date Today To Register For Stray Vacancy Round At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka Ayush UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round | iStock

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to conclude the registration process for the Karnataka Ayush UG 2023 counselling today, November 27. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes in Ayurveda, homoeopathy, and unani can register through the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Important Dates and Fees:

Registration deadline: November 27, 2023

Stray Vacancy Round Fee Payment deadline: November 27, 2023

Admission to the Karnataka Ayush UG Counselling 2023 is exclusively open to candidates who have successfully cleared the NEET exam. Notably, 85% of the state quota seats are subject to the ongoing counselling process.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have passed Class 12 or Second PUC or an equivalent examination with a minimum of 50% marks. Reserved category candidates require a minimum of 40% marks.

The Ayush NEET counselling caters to undergraduate programmes in Ayurveda, homoeopathy, and unani offered by colleges in Karnataka.

Documents Required for Karnataka Ayush UG Counselling 2023:

Aspirants are reminded to prepare the following documents for a hassle-free registration process:

Karnataka Ayush Application Form 2023

Karnataka Ayush Application Fee Payment Receipt

2 Passport Size Photographs of the Candidate

NEET 2023 Admit Card

NEET Score Card

Class 10 and 12 Mark Sheets

Candidate's Study Certificate

Caste and Caste Income Certificate

Domicile Certificate

Rural Study Certificate for 10 Years of Study (For Rural Quota)

Kannada Medium Study Certificate for 10 Years of Study (For Kannada Medium Quota)

As the registration window closes today, aspiring students are urged to complete the process and ensure all necessary documents are in order to secure their place in the Karnataka Ayush UG Counselling 2023.