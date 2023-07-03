Delhi HC Grants 2 weeks To UPSC To File Response In a Petition Challenged By CS Aspirants

Delhi HC Grants 2 weeks To UPSC | ANI

In a plea challenging the Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2023, the Delhi High court on Monday grants two weeks to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to file its response. Justice Chandra Dhari Singh deferred the case for hearing after three weeks, this comes after the UPSC counsel raised objections on the maintainability of the petition and sought time to file a detailed response.

The petition filed by 17 Civil Services aspirants sought the Delhi high court to direct UPSC to scrap the CSE Prelims examination 2023 and re conduct it. The matter has come up before a vacation bench of Justice Manoj Jain.

What is the challenge to UPSC?

The plea challenging the Civil services examination 2023 says that it is aggrieved by the "arbitrariness" of the commission in conducting the entire recruitment cycle. The petition has also challenged the UPSC press note dated June 12 regarding the results of the Preliminary exam and requested the publication of the answer key.

The petitioners had submitted that by not providing the answer key and not considering their representations, the commission has defied “all principles of fairness, logic and rationality.”

However, it should be mentioned that in the Prelims result press release, UPSC said answer keys and cut-off marks of the CSE Prelims exam will be shared after the entire process of the exam is over (after final results).

The petition said almost all state Public Service Commissions and other authorities like the High Court of Delhi in respect of Delhi Judicial Service Examination, IITs, NLUs and IIMs release the provisional answer key within a week of the conduct of an examination and invite objections from the candidates. They then release the final answer key by modifying their provisional answer key based on the objections, it added.

