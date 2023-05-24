Delhi HC defers hearing in admission to St Stephen's college for reserved seats

St. Stephens College, Delhi University | Twitter/@StStephensClg

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday deferred a hearing on 50 per cent Christian quota seats for admissions to St Stephen's college.

The petition filed by St Stephen's College against Delhi University's statement that admission to 50 per cent of the seats reserved for the minority community would only be based on Central University Entrance Test (CUET) score, with no interviews and the addition of 15 per cent marks for interviews being allowed in the academic session of 2023.

The court had postponed the hearing until August 23 due to a related matter being pending before the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, who heads the bench also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad, also scheduled the hearing of a similar petition by Jesus and Mary College, as well as a petition filed by Sharon Ann George, a woman challenging the interview process for minority students at St Stephen's College in addition to the CUET.



The bench acknowledged that all three matters are unable to be addressed at the moment due to the pending special leave petition (SLP) before the apex court regarding the judgment concerning admissions to St Stephen's.

It granted the parties the freedom to seek relief for their grievances from the Supreme Court.