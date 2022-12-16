e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi Govt's new policy to allow private cars to be converted into school cabs

Delhi Govt's new policy to allow private cars to be converted into school cabs

The policy shall be placed in the public domain after it is vetted by all departments.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | PTI
Follow us on

New Delhi: The Delhi government has prepared a new school cab policy that will allow private cars to be registered as commercial vehicles and ferry schoolchildren after certain alterations, sources said Thursday.

Under the policy, the transport department plans to allow the owners of private cars to operate their vehicles as commercial ones by making certain modifications like installing speed governors, and roof carriers to carry bags. The policy shall be placed in the public domain after it is vetted by all departments.

Read Also
Delhi Crime: Acid attack on school girl in Dwarka, victim admitted to Safdarjung hospital; watch...
article-image

Currently, if someone wants to run a cab for school children, they are supposed to buy a new vehicle and register it under the school cab category.  Once the new cab policy is in place, a CNG-fuelled private vehicle with a valid fitness certificate can be registered as a commercial one and get a permit for carrying school children.

The school cab policy was formulated in 2007. Ten years later, a condition stating that only new vehicles can be registered in this category was introduced.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Govt's new policy to allow private cars to be converted into school cabs

Delhi Govt's new policy to allow private cars to be converted into school cabs

ED attaches Rs 58.15-L assets in MBBS aspirants for seats cheating case

ED attaches Rs 58.15-L assets in MBBS aspirants for seats cheating case

Include financial literacy in education system: BJP leader Tejasvi Surya urges Centre

Include financial literacy in education system: BJP leader Tejasvi Surya urges Centre

NEET UG 2023: NTA releases exam date; check details here

NEET UG 2023: NTA releases exam date; check details here

JEE Mains 2023 dates out: When will NTA announce dates for NEET UG?

JEE Mains 2023 dates out: When will NTA announce dates for NEET UG?