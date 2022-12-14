Delhi Crime: Acid attack on school girl in Dwarka, victim to admitted to Safdarjung hospital; watch shocking visuals

Delhi: Acid attack on school girl in Dwarka area, admitted in Safdarjung hospital; visuals surface | Twitter

A boy threw acid on a school girl in Delhi's Dwarka district area on December 14, Wednesday. The incident was reported at 9am and the girl is currently undergoing treatment in Safdarjung Hospital.

A team of Delhi Police officers are headed towards the hospital, meanwhile, TV reports stated that a delegation from Delhi Women's Commission is also headed there.

Reportedly, the girl is a student of Class 12 and was on her way to school when the incident happened.

The accused was on a scooty which did not have a number plate but he has been identified. It is is yet to be ascertained whether the accused is a minor or not and the intent behind the attack.

The Delhi Police told ANI that a PCR call was received around 9 am regarding the incident of throwing acid on a girl in the area of PS Mohan Garden. "It was stated that a girl aged 17 years was allegedly attacked using some acid-like substance by two bike-borne persons at around 7:30 am," the Delhi police said.

The police further said, "The girl was with her younger sister at the time of the incident. She has raised suspicion over two persons known to them. One person has been detained and further investigation is going on."

"The girl is under treatment. As per the preliminary report, she is stable. Doctors will be able to tell better," the Delhi Police added.