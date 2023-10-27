 Delhi Government To Increase The Number Of Medical Education Seats To 1,070 In Three Years : Reports
Delhi Government To Increase The Number Of Medical Education Seats To 1,070 In Three Years : Reports

The Delhi government reportedly plans on increasing the number of MBBS and MD seats from 595 to 1,070 in a span of 3 years. The Delhi government also plans to strengthen their healthcare infrastructure by adding 11 new hospitals and providing various other medical facilities in the state.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 04:06 PM IST
article-image

The Delhi government is currently planning to hike the number of MBBS and MD seats to 1,070 in the next three years and also add 2000 beds in the hospitals which are currently being made. Adding to this, they also plan to increase the PG and super specialty medical education seats from 437 to 123 respectively.

As reported by The Times Of India, a senior Delhi government officer said, "The government has set a target of three years to bridge the gap without any compromise on quality. To get  permission to increase the seats, there needs to be upgraded health infrastructure, which is being done parallelly."

The government has taken into consideration a report by the health department an decided to increase MBBS/MD seats from the existing 595 to 1,070 within the span of the next three years.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has asked the medical colleges to submit an application to increase the number of seats for postgraduate (PG) medical courses for the 2024-25 academic year.

The NMC had earlier stated that the medical colleges established in the academic year 2024-25 will be allowed to a maximum number of 150 seats for the undergraduate (UG) seats, if the particular institute follows the ratio of 100 MBBS seats for 10 lakh population in their state.

