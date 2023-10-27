PM Modi Presents 100 ‘5G Use Case Labs’ To Educational Institutions | File Photo

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi awarded 100 ‘5G Use Case Labs’ to educational institutions across the country during the inauguration of the 7th Edition of the India Mobile Congress 2023 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on October 27.

In his speech, He mentioned the fields of 6G, AI, cyber security, semiconductors, drone or space sectors, deep sea, green tech or any other sectors and said, “The future is going to be entirely different and it is a matter of happiness that our young generation is leading the tech revolution”, according to a release by Press Information Bureau.

PM Modi also expressed the hope that 5G use labs launched will have a similar impact. “These labs prompt the youth to dream big and give them the confidence to achieve them”, He added.

The ‘100 5G labs initiative’, is an endeavor to realize the opportunities associated with 5G technology by encouraging the development of 5G applications which cater, both to India’s unique needs as well as the global demands, according to the statement.

Union Minister for Communications, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Bharti Mittal and Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla were present on the occasion among others.

The 7th Edition of the India Mobile Congress 2023 as the flagship technology event aims to strengthen India’s position as developer, manufacturer and exporter of key cutting-edge technologies. The three-day event is taking place at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

Earlier, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget speech had announced that the government will set up 100 labs in the top engineering institutions.

