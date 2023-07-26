Delhi Education Department To Admit School Students Displaced From Manipur | Agency- Representational Pic

New Delhi: The education department of Delhi in a major move aims to admit school students who have been displaced from violence-hit Manipur. According to the media reports, the process has been initiated and students up to Class 9th will be provisionally admitted in the national capital.

The schools have been asked to place them in the English-medium sections, since the children are not well versed with Hindi language. A decision in this regard was taken during a meeting held on July 5 under the chairpersonship of additional director Nandini Maharaj and attended by all deputy district education (DDE) officers. In the meeting it was decided that the department would help students of senior secondary classes as well.

"All students up to Class 9 are to be admitted provisionally. Since many displaced students from classes 9 to 12 do not have relevant documents with them due to sudden departure from Manipur, DDE Patrachar and NIOS are directed to provide assistance to such students in getting admissions by contacting them personally on phone," said the minutes of the meeting.

The students will be admitted based on the marksheet issued by the Manipur school board or Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). CBSE marksheets are available digitally on DigiLocker as well.

Further, the heads of the schools have been directed to assist students who are provisionally admitted in getting residential proof in Delhi with the help of the cluster resource centre coordinator section of Samagra Siksha.

The move comes after clashes broke out in Manipur between Kuki and Meitei communities in May, after which many families shifted their children to Delhi in the hope of securing admissions in schools in the national capital.

Last month, Education Minister Atishi directed schools to admit such students urgently, and in her note, she said that children should be able to resume their education in Delhi.

Kuki Students Organisation Delhi and NCR would attach one person with every district who will coordinate with the DDE in communicating with students and parents, and in removing anomalies in the names, addresses, and ages of students, according to the DoE.

