Manipur Violence: Fresh Clashes Reported In Moreh; Meiteis' Houses Torched By Attackers

Amid the ongoing tensions around the riot-affected state of Manipur, fresh violence was reported on Wednesday in a town situated on the Indo-Myanmar border. According to reports, a clash took place between the civilians and the armed forces in the Moreh town of Manipur's Chandel district.

Reportedly, miscreants torched around 30 abandoned houses of the Meiteis community in the Moreh Bazaar area of the town. The attack is still underway, with armed forces trying to control the situation.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

