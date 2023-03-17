Delhi edu minister orders action against IP University official for faulty college reports

Delhi Edu Minister Atishi | Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Friday ordered a disciplinary action against the Joint Registrar of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University over negligence and submission of a flawed report.

According to the Delhi government, the Joint Registrar, as a representative of the Vice Chancellor in the State Fee Regulation Committee, presented inaccurate reports for three colleges under IP University, which affected grades of the colleges.

"While holding an important position like Joint Registrar and being a representative of the Vice Chancellor, such negligence shows a highly irresponsible act. Education is the top priority of the Delhi government and any kind of negligence will not be tolerated. Disciplinary action will be taken against the concerned officials," Atishi said.

The minister said it is the responsibility and accountability of this committee to determine the fees of the institutions thoughtfully, so that the students and their parents are not burdened with high fees.

According to the Delhi government, the State Fee Regulation Committee conducts assessments of self-financing colleges under the IP University and gives its reports.

On the basis of the report, the grading of the institutions is done and their fees determined.

The committee has been formed by the government so that no college can arbitrarily increase its fees.