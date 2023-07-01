Delhi: DU SOL Starts PG Admission Registration for 2023-24

Delhi University's School of Open Learning on Saturday announced the opening of registration for its postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24. | Representational pic

CUET, the centrally administered exam, is not required for admission in the postgraduate programmes offered by SOL.



SOL offers six postgraduate programmes MBA, MA (Hindi), MA (History), MA (Political Science), MA (Sanskrit), and MCom.



The last date for registration is 15th August 2023.



"Starting from 01st July 2023, all candidates desirous of seeking admission must register at SOL website," SOL said in a statement.



Meanwhile, the Indira Gandhi National Open University extended the last date for fresh admission and re-registration offered in online mode for the July 2023 Session till July 15, 2023.