Delhi DoE takes over 7 special schools from social welfare department

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DOE) has taken over seven special schools from the Social Welfare Department, according to a circular issued on Friday.

The schools taken over by the DoE are the Government Nursery Primary School for Deaf and the School for Mentally Retarded Children in Mayur Vihar, the Senior Secondary School for Blind Boys in Kingsway Camp and the Middle School For The Deaf in Rohini Sector 4, the Lady Noyce Nursery Primary School For The Deaf in Nehru Vihar and Delhi Gate and the Government Senior Secondary School For The Deaf in Kalkaji.

"Concerned District Deputy Education (DDE) Officers are directed to depute a team under the chairperson-ship of DE (Zone) concerned, Principals, Head of Schools and District Coordinator. The team will physically visit the school for analyzing the various educational aspects for ensuring the Provisions made in the RTE Act, 2009, RPWD Act 2016 and National Policy on Education, 2020," the DoE circular said.

It added that the team will have to send a detailed report to the Inclusive Education Branch headquarters within a week from the issuance of the order.

