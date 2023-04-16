Parents can now buy uniforms and books from any vendor in Delhi private schools, DOE issued notice

Parents Free to Buy Uniform, Books from Any Vendor: DoE Issues Notice for Private Schools | Representative imge

New Delhi: A notice has been issued by the Department of Education regarding the purchase of uniforms and books by Delhi private schools. It has been clarified by the DoE that parents can purchase books and uniforms from any vendor according to their convenience. However, private schools are asked to share the details of at least five vendors where uniforms and books can be purchased.

According to the DoE circular, schools must display class-wise books in advance for the upcoming session, as reported by TOI.

Private schools are required to provide the names, contact information, and five nearby vendors where students can buy uniforms and school supplies.

The Delhi government has prohibited private schools from forcing parents to purchase goods for their children's education from particular vendors. Action against the private schools that continue to do this has been warned by education minister Atishi.

The Department of Education has therefore developed standards for schools and instructed the relevant authorities to ensure implementaion. "In view of the above, all district deputy education officers are again directed to ensure that the above instructions are strictly complied with and an action-taken report shall be submitted to the private school branch of DOE without any fail the circular stated.