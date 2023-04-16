Delhi: Universities to take measures preventing caste-based discrimination, send report to UGC

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar | (PTI Photo/Subhav Shukla)

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC), has issued instructions to all universities for the prevention of caste-based discrimination in higher education as a part of its Redressal of Grievances of Students Regulations, 2023.

As a part of these regulations, the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) will be required to report to the UGC on the activity monitoring portal regarding actions taken by them to prevent any caste-based discrimination.

"The Student Grievance Redressal Regulations 2023 have been made inclusive by providing representation to women/SC/ST/OBC on the grievance committees, which was not provided in the previous Regulations," said UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar.

Read Also NCrF provides opportunity for creditization and progression: UGC chairman

The UGC Promotion of Equity in Higher Educational Institutions Regulations, also provide for the appointment of Anti-Discrimination Officer, other measures to eliminate any kind of discrimination and to ensure equity among students.

The UGC (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023, which would replace the 2019 standards, were announced last week on April 11.

The commission requested all higher education institutions (HEIs) on Thursday to conform with the new standards, which aim to address issues experienced by students already enrolled in any institution as well as those seeking admission to such institutions.

“The new Regulations provide for the establishment of Students Grievances Redressal Committee(s) (SGRC) by all the Higher Education institutions (HEIs) and for the appointment of Ombudsperson (s) at the University level,” stated a letter which was sent to Vice Chancellors of all universities.

The secretary's letter also stated that the Regulations include a thorough system for the formation of SGRCs, its composition, the nomination of the Ombudsperson, and other associated elements, as well as a mechanism for resolving student grievances.

Higher Education Institutions have been asked to comply with the terms of the Regulations and form the SGRC as soon as possible after receiving notified of the Regulations.