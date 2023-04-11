 Delhi Commission for Women issues recommendation over sexual harassment case
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi Commission for Women issues recommendation over sexual harassment case

Delhi Commission for Women issues recommendation over sexual harassment case

The DCW has put forward its interim recommendations to the city police, the IP College For Women, and Delhi University (DU) over the sexual harassment case.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
DCW Chief issues recommendations to Delhi Police, DU, and College on Sexual Harassment Case. | Official

A Lack of coordination between police and the Indraprastha College here over the organization of a fest and inadequate security arrangements are some of the issues flagged by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) in its report on an incident of harassment at the educational institution.


The DCW has put forward its interim recommendations to the city police, the IP College For Women, and Delhi University (DU) in the matter.

Police registered an FIR in the matter on the day of the incident itself and the college forwarded 231 complaints and representations to them on April 4. During its interaction with the survivors, the panel learned that four people were injured and a girl even sustained a fracture due to the harrowing incident. Similar incidents have occurred in the past in other DU colleges, such as Miranda House and Gargi College, the DCW pointed out.

''The fact that such incidents are repeatedly occurring in the capital where girls are harassed in their own college fests is a matter of grave concern.

''The commission launched an inquiry into the issue and summoned senior officials from Delhi Police, IP College, and Delhi University,'' it added.

The panel said it has identified some glaring problems. ''These must be rectified at the earliest to ensure that such cases of sexual harassment in colleges are not repeated in the future,'' it stressed.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Commission for Women issues recommendation over sexual harassment case

Delhi Commission for Women issues recommendation over sexual harassment case

NEET UG 2023: Registrations to reopen today; apply at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023: Registrations to reopen today; apply at neet.nta.nic.in

15-yr-old girl from MP set to appear for BA final exams; recalls PM's encouraging words

15-yr-old girl from MP set to appear for BA final exams; recalls PM's encouraging words

Year after Kartik Vasudev's death, preliminary hearings begin in Canada

Year after Kartik Vasudev's death, preliminary hearings begin in Canada

IIT Bombay students ask director to cancel 'non-messing' fee

IIT Bombay students ask director to cancel 'non-messing' fee