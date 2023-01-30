Delhi: College student arrested for cheating people on pretext of selling cheap smartphones

File/ Representative image

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a college student for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of selling them smartphones at cheap rates.

The accused, identified as Brijmohan, has been booked on the basis of a complaint filed by a person whom he cheated with the promise of providing a smartphone at low market rates, the police said. According to officials, the complaint was filed by Pradeep Poonia (23), a student of Delhi University at Cyber Police Station wherein he alleged that he has been cheated of Rs 12,250.

The complainant alleged that he saw an advertisement on a website regarding the sale of a smartphone for Rs 14,000.

The alleged person thereafter received Rs.12,250 as an advance payment for the phone and the rest of the amount was to be given at the time of delivery.

But the accused switched off his mobile phone and did not deliver the phone.

Accordingly, a case under section 420 IPC was registered at Cyber Police Station North District, and an investigation was carried out.

A dedicated police team was tasked with searching for the accused person. Technical analysis of call details & money transactions was made. It was found that the accused was operating from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, and is using numbers with ownerships in UP.

The accused was identified as Brijmohan and his location was zeroed on at Vrindavan in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh.

A raid along with local police was conducted and the accused was apprehended from his rented home in the area on Saturday, January 28.

Consequently, a mobile phone, a SIM Card, a Debit Card, and a Passbook were recovered from his possession.

The accused told the police that he is pursuing B.Com, and works at a local shop at Vrindavan.

Recently purchased a motorcycle on loan, but he could not pay the loan installments for the last three months.

Unable to find any other way to make payment, he got the idea of making money through cheating via mobile application and floated an advertisement of smartphone at throw away price to allure the prospective victims.

He then took money from the complainant in form of an advance payment and promised to deliver the phone at Mathura Station.

However, he switched off his mobile phone and didn't deliver the Student smart phone. He spent the cheated money to pay his motorcycle's instalment, the police said.

